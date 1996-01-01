20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step. (a) isopentyl alcohol --> isopentyl acetate (banana oil) (b) 3-ethylpentanoic acid --> 3-ethylpentanenitrile (c) isobutylamine --> N-isobutylformamide (d) ethyl acetate --> 3-methylpentan-3-ol
