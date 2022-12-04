1. Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds in Problem-3-8 (a) and (b).
(a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane
(b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane
2. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n+2) rule.
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
155
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The different parts of an IUPAC name with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt