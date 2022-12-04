Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesIUPAC Naming
Problem 3d
1. Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds in Problem-3-8 (a) and (b). (a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane (b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane 2. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n+2) rule.

