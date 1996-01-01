Multiple Choice
What is the correct IUPAC name for an alkane with a substituent attached to the second carbon of a pentane chain?
What is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the condensed formula
Without looking at the structures, give molecular formulas for the compounds: (a) 4-(1,1-dimethylethyl)octane and (b) 5-(1,2,2-trimethylpropyl)nonane. Use the names of the groups to determine the number of carbon atoms; then use the (2n + 2) rule.