Multiple Choice
Given the following structure: , what is the correct IUPAC name for this molecule?
4
views
Master How to name alkenes and alkynes with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Given the following structure: , what is the correct IUPAC name for this molecule?
Which step in the IUPAC naming process is specific to alkenes but not to alkynes?
Which of the following is the correct IUPAC name for the compound with the formula ?
Given the following structures, select the correct IUPAC name for the compound: C=CH.