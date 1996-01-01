23. Amines
Hofmann Elimination
Problem 10f
When piperidine undergoes the series of reactions shown here, 1,4-pentadiene is obtained as the product. When the four different methyl-substituted piperidines undergo the same series of reactions, each forms a different diene: 1,5-hexadiene; 1,4-pentadiene; 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene; and 3-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which methyl-substituted piperidine forms which diene?
