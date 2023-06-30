Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Johnny
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Organic Chemistry
23. Amines
Hofmann Elimination
6:43 minutes
Problem 19b
Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions: (j) <
of reaction>
Verified Solution
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
3:22m
Watch next
Master
General Reaction
with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
03:22
General Reaction
Johnny Betancourt
159
2
06:45
Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
174
1
7
01:14
Provide the Major Product
Johnny Betancourt
122
2
3
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.