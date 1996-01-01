Identify the appropriate alkyl halide that will introduce the rest of the carbon chain with the methyl substituent at the 2-position. This means the alkyl halide should be a 4-carbon chain with a methyl substituent on the second carbon, i.e., \(\mathrm{CH_3CH_2CH(CH_3)Br}\), so that when attached to the acetylide ion, the full carbon skeleton of 2-methylhept-3-yne is formed.