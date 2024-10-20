Understand the structure of each functional group: the carboxyl group contains a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (COOH), the carbonyl group contains a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen (C=O), the ester group contains a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to another oxygen that is bonded to another carbon (COOR), and the hydroxyl group contains an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen (OH).

