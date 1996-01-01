16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions
Problem 28
Textbook Question
c. Under photochemical conditions, will ring closure be conrotatory or disrotatory? d. Will the product have the cis or the trans configuration?
