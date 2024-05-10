16. Conjugated Systems
Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions
Problem 28-21
Chorismate mutase is an enzyme that promotes a pericyclic reaction by forcing the substrate to assume the conformation needed for the reaction. The product of the pericyclic reaction is prephenate that is subsequently converted into the amino acids phenylalanine and tyrosine. What kind of a pericyclic reaction does chorismate mutase catalyze?
<IMAGE>
