Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
a.
b.
Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
a.
b.
Which of the following reaction sequences best represents an elimination of an alkyl halide with a carbocation rearrangement?
Which of the following best describes the intermediate and major organic product formed in an E1 reaction of with methanol as solvent?
Consider the reaction of the tertiary halide shown. Which of the following statements best describes the rate-determining step of this reaction?
Which of the following molecules is most likely to undergo an reaction when stirred in water?