Organic Chemistry11. Radical ReactionsAnti Markovnikov Addition of Br
Predict the major products of the following reactions, and propose mechanisms to support your predictions. HINT: Remember to write out complete structures, including all bonds and charges, when writing a mechanism or determining the course of a reaction. (b) 1-phenylpropene + HBr + di-tert-butyl-peroxide (phenyl = Ph = )

