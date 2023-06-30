Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityEnantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 4a
Textbook Question

For many centuries, the Chinese have used extracts from a group of herbs known as ephedra to treat asthma. A compound named ephedrine has been isolated from these herbs and found to be a potent dilator of air passages in the lungs. a. How many stereoisomers does ephedrine have? b. The stereoisomer shown here is the one that is pharmacologically active. What is the configuration of each of the asymmetric centers?

Verified Solution
