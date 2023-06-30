Aspartame (Nutrasweet®) is a remarkably sweet-tasting
dipeptide ester. Complete hydrolysis of aspartame gives
phenyl alanine, aspartic acid, and methanol. Mild incubation
with carboxypeptidase has no effect on aspartame.
Treatment of aspartame with phenyl isothiocyanate, followed by
mild hydrolysis, gives the phenylthiohydantoin of aspartic acid.
Propose a structure for aspartame.
