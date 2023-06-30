A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask
containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic
reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for
several minutes. Then she added acetone to
the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously.
She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers.
She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid
that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed
one major product with a few minor impurities.
The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here.
(a) Draw out the reactions that took place and show
the product that was formed.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
49
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reactions of Organometallics with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt