Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsGrignard Reaction
A laboratory student added 1-bromobutane to a flask containing dry ether and magnesium turnings. An exothermic reaction resulted, and the ether boiled vigorously for several minutes. Then she added acetone to the reaction mixture and the ether boiled even more vigorously. She added dilute acid to the mixture and separated the layers. She evaporated the ether layer, and distilled a liquid that boiled at 143 °C. GC–MS analysis of the distillate showed one major product with a few minor impurities. The mass spectrum of the major product is shown here. (a) Draw out the reactions that took place and show the product that was formed.

