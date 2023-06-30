Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry13. Alcohols and Carbonyl CompoundsReducing Agent
Problem 11b
Develop syntheses for the following compounds. As starting materials, you may use cyclopentanol, alcohols containing no more than four carbon atoms, and any common reagents and solvents. (c)

