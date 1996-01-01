12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
Problem 13.67a
Two different Williamson ether syntheses can be used to make the compound in (a). Show them. The compound in (b), however, can only be made one way. Show it and explain why a second Williamson ether synthesis is not possible.
(a) <IMAGE>
