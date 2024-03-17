12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Problem 13.112
(••••) LOOKING BACK In Chapter 12, we learned that crown ethers were used to increase the rate of S_N2 reactions (Assessment 12.80). Suggest a synthesis of 15-crown-5 using the reactions learned here in Chapter 13.
<IMAGE>
