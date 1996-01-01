Which of the following compounds is classified as a secondary alcohol?
A
(ethanol)
B
(2-propanol)
C
(1-propanol)
D
(methanol)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols based on the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group: a primary alcohol has the -OH attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, a secondary alcohol has the -OH attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons, and a tertiary alcohol has the -OH attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons.
Identify the carbon atom that carries the hydroxyl (-OH) group in each compound and count how many carbon atoms are directly attached to it.
For ethanol (CH\_3CH\_2OH), the -OH is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon, so it is a primary alcohol.
For 2-propanol (CH\_3CHOHCH\_3), the -OH is attached to the middle carbon, which is bonded to two other carbons, making it a secondary alcohol.
For 1-propanol (CH\_3CH\_2CH\_2OH) and methanol (CH\_3OH), the -OH is attached to a carbon bonded to only one or no other carbons, so both are primary alcohols.
