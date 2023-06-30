Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesAcids and Bases
5:29 minutes
Problem 2w
Textbook Question

Write the equation that shows how a buffer made by dissolving CH3COOH and CH3COO−Na+ in water prevents the pH of a solution from changing appreciably when a. a small amount of H+ is added to the solution. b. a small amount of HO− is added to the solution.

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
2:49m

Watch next

Master The Lewis definition of acids and bases. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:49
The Lewis definition of acids and bases.
Johnny Betancourt
453
3
3
00:54
The Bronsted-Lowry definition of acids and bases.
Johnny Betancourt
404
2
1
07:46
Lewis vs. Bronsted-Lowry Definition
Johnny Betancourt
344
2
70
01:39
Visualizing difference between definitions
Johnny Betancourt
258
1
6
02:11
Equilibrium constant and conjugates.
Johnny Betancourt
240
2
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.