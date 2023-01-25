Draw a Fischer projection for each compound.
Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom.
c. (S)-1,2-dibromobutane
d. (R)-butan-2-ol
Verified Solution
8m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
196
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master R and S rule for Fischer Projections. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt