Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityR and S of Fischer Projections
Problem 5b
Draw a Fischer projection for each compound. Remember that the cross represents an asymmetric carbon atom, and the carbon chain should be along the vertical, with the IUPAC numbering from top to bottom. a. (S)-propane-1,2-diol b. (R)-2-bromobutan-1-ol

