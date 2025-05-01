How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?
a.
How could the following compounds be synthesized using a Diels–Alder reaction?
a.
The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C. (a) Propose a structure for A. (b) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of A to B.
Which pair of diene and dienophile would react to give the following Diels-Alder product: a cyclohexene ring with a single carboxylic acid group at the -position and a methyl group at the -position?
Which of the following compounds would be the most reactive as the diene in a Diels-Alder cycloaddition?
Which combination of diene and dienophile would react to give the following Diels-Alder product: a cyclohexene ring with a single ketone group at the -position and no other substituents?
Which of the following is the product of the intramolecular Diels-Alder reaction between (a 1,3-diene tethered to a dienophile via a five-carbon chain)?