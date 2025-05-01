Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?
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Which of the following would you expect to be a more stable molecular orbital? Why?
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a. For conjugated systems with two, three, four, five, six, and seven conjugated p-bonds, construct quick MOs (just draw the lobes at the ends of the conjugated system as they are drawn on pages 1220 and 1221) to show whether the HOMO is symmetric or antisymmetric.
b. Using these drawings, convince yourself that the Woodward–Hoffmann rules in Table 28.1 are valid.
According to molecular orbital theory, what is the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) for the molecule ?
According to molecular orbital theory, the thermal electrocyclic ring closure of to cyclobutene proceeds via which type of orbital motion?
Which of the following molecular orbitals would you use to model a thermal electrocyclization reaction using frontier orbital theory?