a. For conjugated systems with two, three, four, five, six, and seven conjugated p-bonds, construct quick MOs (just draw the lobes at the ends of the conjugated system as they are drawn on pages 1220 and 1221) to show whether the HOMO is symmetric or antisymmetric.
b. Using these drawings, convince yourself that the Woodward–Hoffmann rules in Table 28.1 are valid.
Verified Solution
11m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
62
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master What’s the difference between sigma and pi bonds? with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt