Organic Chemistry1. A Review of General ChemistryMolecular Orbitals
Problem 28a
a. For conjugated systems with two, three, four, five, six, and seven conjugated p-bonds, construct quick MOs (just draw the lobes at the ends of the conjugated system as they are drawn on pages 1220 and 1221) to show whether the HOMO is symmetric or antisymmetric. b. Using these drawings, convince yourself that the Woodward–Hoffmann rules in Table 28.1 are valid.

