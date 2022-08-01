Acidic Ketones

all right. So I'm actually just gonna go through these. Pekka is one by one. So my first compound compound A let's say, Well, it doesn't have anything special about it, guys, it has alphas. Good. But these are just normal alfa carbons, so I would expect them to have a peek a about each. Okay, so that's not gonna be the best. Be almost the same exact thing is a Okay, there's really no difference, because I just have carbon deals with Alfa Carbons on both sides. So it's the same thing. Okay, See, See a special CIA's abate anti carbon eel. So I would expect that the hydrogen between those is going to be extraordinary. Lee acidic. It's gonna have a peek A of about 10 case right now. That's my winner. But let's keep going. De anything special about d Actually, D just got worse because notice that everything is an Alfa, okay, but nothing has is in between two carbons perfectly between two. It has like a space, So this one is going to go back to being what the same thing is a Okay, then finally e, what's going on here? Well, guys, I actually have one. Hydrogen, one single hydrogen, that is Alfa 23 carbon heels. Guys, this is gonna be crazy. Acidic. This might have a peek a as low as 6 to 7. Okay, there's going to be the winner for sure. This is the most acidic guys because it conformed ta tumors with all of those carbon yells. All of those conform Enel's. This thing is gonna be going wild. Ta tumors everywhere. Okay, so the answer is e. So obviously E would be a really good molecule, um, to do in an in a late reaction or reaction that requires Todd memorization. Great. So let's keep going.

