Multiple Choice
Which of the following pairs of compounds are constitutional isomers of each other?
5
views
Master What is a constitutional isomer? with a bite sized video explanation from JohnnyStart learning
Which of the following pairs of compounds are constitutional isomers of each other?
Which of the following structures consists of two carbon rings bonded together?
Which of the following compounds is a constitutional (structural) isomer of glucose ()?
How many constitutional isomers exist for a molecule with the molecular formula ?