13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Problem 24.22
(a) Based on Figure 24.23, explain why meta-dihydroxybenzene is not oxidized to meta-quinone.
(b) If a meta-quinone is not produced, what would you expect the product of the oxidation of meta-dihydroxybenzene to be? [We'll learn the answer to part (b) in Assessment 24.23.]
<IMAGE>
