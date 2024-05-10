13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
In Hinkley, the cleanup continues today. In one process PG&E is using to mitigate the chromium(VI) toxicity, ethanol is injected into the soil. How would this reduce the chromium(VI) contamination?
