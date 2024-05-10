16. Conjugated Systems
Molecular Orbital Theory
Problem 16-10
(a) Draw the molecular orbitals for the cyclopropenyl case.
<IMAGE>
(Because there are three p orbitals, there must be three MOs:
one all-bonding MO and one degenerate pair of MOs.)
(b) Draw an energy diagram for the cyclopropenyl MOs.
(The polygon rule is helpful.)
Label each MO as bonding, nonbonding, or antibonding,
and add the nonbonding line. Notice that it goes through
the approximate average of the MOs.
(c) Add electrons to your energy diagram to show
the configuration of the cyclopropenyl cation and
the cyclopropenyl anion. Which is aromatic and
which is antiaromatic?
