12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
Problem 106a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(••) Predict the product(s) that would result when molecules (a)–(p) are allowed to react under the following conditions: (vii) HCl; (viii) HBr. If no reaction occurs, write “no reaction.”
(a) <IMAGE>
