How many sigma () and pi () bonds are present in the molecule ?
In the context of and bonds, what type(s) of orbital overlap are present in a double bond between two carbon atoms in ethene ()?
Which type of bond is formed by the sideways overlap of orbitals in the conjugated portion of a molecule?
If a molecule contains bonds, how many bonds does it have if the molecule is an alkene with no rings or triple bonds?
Which of the following correctly describes a single bond compared to a double bond in terms of and bonds?