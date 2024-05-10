10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydrohalogenation
3:01 minutes
Problem 9-29
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
(a) 1,2-dibromohexane
(b) hex-1-yne
(c) 2,2-dibromohexane
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice