Predict the major product(s) of the following reactions:
c. cyclooctyne + 2 HBr
d. *hex-2-yne + 2 HCl
Predict the major product(s) of the following reactions:
c. cyclooctyne + 2 HBr
d. *hex-2-yne + 2 HCl
Using hex-1-ene as your starting material, show how you would synthesize the following compounds. (Once you have shown how to synthesize a compound, you may use it as the starting material in any later parts of this problem.)
a. 1,2-dibromohexane
b. hex-1-yne
c. 2,2-dibromohexane
Predict the products of reaction of pent-1-yne with the following reagents.
a. 1 equivalent of HCl
b. 2 equivalents of HCl
c. excess H2, Ni
Predict the major product(s) of the following reactions:
a. phenylacetylene + 2 HBr
b. hex-1-yne + 2 HCl
Propose a mechanism for the entire reaction of pent-1-yne with 2 moles of HBr. Show why Markovnikov's rule should be observed in both the first and second additions of HBr.