4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
2:29 minutes
(••) Given the following structures, show the Newman projection that would result from looking down the indicated bond in the direction shown. [Orient yourself as if you were the eyeball looking down the bond. Some of the examples have been partially completed for you to fill in the rest.] (i)
