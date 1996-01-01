4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Drawing Newman Projections
Problem 3w
(•) Given the first Newman projection and the direction and degree of rotation, fill in the resulting Newman projection. [One substituent has been labeled for you.] (d)
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
