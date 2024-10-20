Step 2: Analyze the first option, '1,1-dimethylpropane'. Identify the longest carbon chain, which is propane (3 carbons). The '1,1-dimethyl' indicates two methyl groups attached to the first carbon. However, this structure is actually '2,2-dimethylpropane', also known as neopentane, because the longest chain should be considered as butane (4 carbons) with two methyl groups on the second carbon.

