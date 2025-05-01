Multiple Choice
What is the index of hydrogen deficiency (degree of unsaturation) for ?
Given the molecular formula , calculate the degree of unsaturation
Determine the degree of unsaturation and then draw possible structures for noncyclic compounds with the following molecular formulas:
b. C3H4
b. C3H4
a. C3H6