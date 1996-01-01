Recall that the degree of unsaturation (or double bond equivalents) can be calculated using the formula: \(\text{DBE} = C - \frac{H}{2} + \frac{N}{2} + 1\), where C is the number of carbons, H is the number of hydrogens, and N is the number of nitrogens (which is zero here). For C\_3H\_4, calculate the DBE to understand how many rings or multiple bonds are present.