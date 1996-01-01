15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Fragmentation
Problem 14b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In the mass spectrum of hexan-3-ol, identify the fragments arising from two α-cleavage fragmentations and one dehydration fragmentation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
58
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice