In the context of organic chemistry, photosynthesis involves the conversion of carbon dioxide (CO<sub>2</sub>) and water (H<sub>2</sub>O) into glucose (C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub>) and oxygen (O<sub>2</sub>) using sunlight. The overall chemical equation can be represented as: 6CO<sub>2</sub> + 6H<sub>2</sub>O + light energy → C<sub>6</sub>H<sub>12</sub>O<sub>6</sub> + 6O<sub>2</sub>.

