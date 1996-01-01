Determine regioselectivity (Markovnikov's rule): In the addition of HBr to propene, the proton adds to the carbon with more hydrogens (the terminal carbon), generating the more stable secondary carbocation on the middle carbon. The bromide then attaches to this carbocation, resulting in 2-bromopropane. However, since the product is 1-bromopropane, this suggests an anti-Markovnikov addition, which typically requires peroxides or radical conditions.