Understanding “like dissolves like”.

alright, guys. And I want to talk about a really easy topic that has to do with Elektra negativity, and that is solid ability. So I went ahead and took the luxury of pre drawing this little diagram for you. It's very scientific. And I thought that it would help us understand the rule of solid ability, which is just that, like, dissolves like All right, so you might have heard this in lab before, and all it means is this This has to do with polarity. Okay, so remember that we learned how to figure out if molecules had a net dipole. That's all there is to it. We're gonna figure out okay, What? We're dissolving or Yeah, What were dissolving? Is it going into something that has the same polarity as itself? So this is a very common scene from Friday night. Maybe Maybe this was a few nights ago for you. You're pouring a bottle and you're pouring it into a cup of water. And you got your ethanol little molecules spilling out and they go into the water molecules, which you're right down here. And you're not thinking for a second that they're going to split apart and you're gonna have alcohol in the top and water on the bottom. That would be really weird. In fact, what happens is that they just mix together and you can't even tell the difference. Except you can tell the difference in the morning the next morning. You know that obviously, you weren't just drinking water. So that has to do with the fact that both have the same polarity or similar polarity. Think about it. Water. Let's just expand this a little bit. Water has a net die poll. Right? We said that the net Die poll was pretty strong. Well, in the same way, ethanol also has a net dipole. Okay, so in this case, I kind of drew it so that the net die poet face the other direction. But it doesn't matter. It doesn't really matter what direction it's facing, because obviously I could rotate that alcohol. The important thing is that they both have a strong net dipole. Since they're both polar, they're going to dissolve into each other. Okay, so that's the entire concept between, like, dissolves like

