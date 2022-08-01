Acid Chloride Nomenclature

Let's name some acid chlorides. So guys, acid Cloyd's are not hard to name, but it's important to know that the process that you use is going to change a little bit, depending on whether you're trying to do a common or an AIPAC name. Since there's a few rules associate with this, I think the best way to learn it is just to draw an example. So let's go ahead and say that we had a three carbon acid chloride and we're trying to figure out both the common name and the AIPAC name for it. I'm actually gonna move this over so I have more room to right. Okay, perfect. So let's go ahead and start off with the common name. So the rules for the common name are that remember that the common name starts from the car books like acid you're basically imagining. Imagine this was car books like acid. Now, how What would be the prefix that you do? What would be the root name? I'm sorry. So if it's three carbons, we know that would be probiotic acid, right? So let's actually write that down. You're gonna need your racer because we're gonna erase it, But you could just write it for now. Pro bionic acid. So why am I writing this? This would be the name of the molecule if it was a carb Oxalic acid. Right. But it's not. It's an acid chlorides. So how do we change it? Well, for a common name, you replace the IQ ending IQ acid ending with ill chloride. So that means I would then a race acid and IQ, and I would replace it with prop Anele chloride. See? So we're done. All you have to do is you just take your common name and you just take out the ending and replace it with ill chloride. You're done now for the AIPAC. The process is completely different. Because remember that the AIPAC root for this wouldn't be probiotic acid. It would actually just be propane, right, Because it's a three carbon chain. 123 So, I mean, in the AIPAC name, we're starting from propane. So you would say I'm going to start from propane, and how am I gonna change it? Well, similar toe AIPAC rules. You take out the e and you add Suffolk's but the Suffolk's that we're gonna add is a little different. We're gonna actually add an extra Oh, to it. So instead of being ill chloride, we're gonna end with oil chloride. It actually sounds like motor oil. That's how you pronounce it. So we would erase the E. And we would say, propane oil chloride and guys, This is just a naming convention that's very widely used. So it's something that you should be aware of. Alright, cool. So, in terms of the general names for acid chlorides, remember that for common names, you're basically using your Alcon oil. It's Alcon, ill chloride. And for your AIPAC name, it's Alcan Oil chloride. All right. Not hard. It all just a little bit tricky. Okay, cool. So go ahead and move on to the next set of questions and see if you can name and draw the following structures.

