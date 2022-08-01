Provide the IUPAC name for the molecule

Okay, guys. So everything that applied to car oxalic acids still applies thio these acid chlorides. So if you're naming it with common, you have to use Greek symbols, you know, something like that. Okay, so let's do the AIPAC first. I know you're thinking. Oh, damn. I forgot that. Okay, so I pack. So two carbons actually gave that one to you, man. Too easy. Damn. So, um, we've gotten ethanol oil chloride, and this substitute want would be a two hydroxy. Right? So let's put that all together. Two hydroxy eth in oil chloride. Now, guys, one little minor thing that you might be thinking is Hey, Johnny, I remember from or go one that we used to always give the alcohol priority, But guys, those days were over. Okay? Carbon deals in general, any carbon, you're always gonna get priority over and alcohol. Okay. Common name. So the common name is gonna be again are a Seattle chloride. But it's gonna be what it's gonna be. Alfa hydroxy a c tall chloride. Okay, very good. So because this is the Alfa Carbon. So, guys, I made that one way too easy. So let's see how you feel about the next one. Go ahead and see if you can draw that molecule. By the way, if you can't recognize that symbol, that is not a why. That is a gamma. Okay, Okay, so go for it.

