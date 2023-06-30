Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry9. Alkenes and AlkynesDehydrohalogenation
Problem 7b
Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH. When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products. (a) (CH3)2CH-C(CH3)2Br (b) (CH3)2CH-CH(CH3)Br (c) (CH3)2C(Br)CH2CH3

