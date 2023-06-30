Predict the dehydrohalogenation product(s) that result when the following alkyl halides are heated in alcoholic KOH.
When more than one product is formed, predict the major and minor products.
(a) (CH3)2CH-C(CH3)2Br
(b) (CH3)2CH-CH(CH3)Br
(c) (CH3)2C(Br)CH2CH3
