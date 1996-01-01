Conclude which statement is correct: Since the problem does not specify cis or trans, but generally 2-butene reacting with Br\_2 produces stereoisomers due to anti addition, the correct description is that the reaction produces a racemic mixture of enantiomers (for cis) or a meso compound (for trans). The key is recognizing anti addition leads to stereoisomers, often enantiomers in the case of cis-2-butene.