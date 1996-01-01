18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Diazo Replacement Reactions
Problem 18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In the mechanism for electrophilic aromatic substitution with a diazonium ion as the electrophile, why does nucleophilic attack occur on the terminal nitrogen of the diazonium ion rather than on the nitrogen that has the formal positive charge?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Replacement Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice