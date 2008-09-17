10. Addition Reactions
A, a compound with molecular formula C6H10, contains three methylene units. A reacts with one equivalent of H2 over Pd>C to yield B. A reacts with aqueous acid to form a single product, C, and undergoes hydroboration>oxidation to form a pair of enantiomers, D and E. Ozonolysis of A followed by reaction with dimethyl sulfide forms F with molecular formula C6H10O2. Provide structures for A–F.
