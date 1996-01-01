15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Carbon NMR
Problem 15b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(•) For the molecules in Assessment 15.58, give an approximate chemical shift for each indicated carbon. [The range of correct answers is large here.]. c)
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
32
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master 13C NMR General Features with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice